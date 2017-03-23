Egg hunt returning to Overton Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kim Eriksson. The Offshoots Garden Club Egg Hunt will be taking place this year on April 8.

The Offshoots Garden Club is working with Overton Park once again to host its annual egg hunt.

Last year, volunteers for the event hid more than 2,000 eggs for children, and they are expecting even more hidden treasures this year, said Amber Cantrell with the egg hunt. Eggs may hold candy, stickers or toys, and she said volunteers avoid filling them with candy that may melt or contains nuts. All ages are welcome to participate, and Cantrell said there are two separate search areas for children who are in preschool or younger and for those in kindergarten and above.

In addition to the egg hunt, Cantrell said there will be two “golden eggs” sponsored by State Farm agent and BWF parent Scott Cantrell, several face painting stations, photo booths, a cakewalk and an Easter Bunny. Saw’s will also have a food truck, and the event will collect donations to benefit the March of Dimes. Doodle Italian Ice will be available, and a portion of its proceeds will go to Brookwood Forest Elementary, Cantrell said.

“This is a community event because its sole purpose is to serve the community that we are all so passionate about,” Cantrell said. “The main goal of the egg hunt was and still is to give back to our community, the Brookwood Forest area, including our Blue Ribbon school.”

The Offshoots Garden Club Egg Hunt is at Overton Park on April 8 at noon. In the event of rain, the egg hunt will be moved to the following Saturday with the same start time.