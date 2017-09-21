Emmet O’Neal hosting Night Dark and Grimm

× Expand Courtesy of Rachel Owens. Teen volunteers for the Emmet O’Neal Night Dark and Grimm gather before the 2016 event.

After hosting a Harry Potter Night and Monster Mania, the Emmet O’Neal Library began hosting A Night Dark and Grimm to celebrate Halloween with local families in 2012.

“We’ve moved toward a more family-oriented program with A Night Dark and Grimm, and now it’s centered around fairy tales and classic kids’ books,” said Rachel Hebert Owens with the library’s children department. “It’s designed so that preschool and lower elementary-aged kids can have a great time with their parents, while upper elementary students who do the activities with their friends will love it, too.”

This year, the event focuses on “Beauty and the Beast.”

“Beauty and the Beast” will be shown on the lawn and live characters from the movie will be available to meet kids and take photos. Some games and activities will also be related to the movie in addition to other heroes and villains, game booths, crafts, cotton candy, face painting and a sing along movie at the end of the program.

“Although technically this is not a trick-or-treating event, we do encourage attendees to come in costume,” she said. “And they’ll definitely get sweet treats and popcorn.”

Hebert Owens estimated that families will typically spend 45 minutes to an hour at the event, and she recommends that guests wishing to stay for the sing along movie bring a blanket or chair and bug spray, if the weather is still warm.

A Night Dark and Grimm will take place on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. and registration is not required. To learn more, visit eolib.org.