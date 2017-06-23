Emmet O’Neal Library hosting Harry Potter events

× Expand Photo courtesy of Matt Layne. The Emmet O’Neal Library will be hosting a variety of activities this summer, including Harry Potter themed events.

Not long ago, elementary-aged students were enjoying the release of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series. Now, those students have reached their teenage years, and some are present on the Teen Advisory Board for the Emmet O’Neal Library, which means one thing: Harry Potter-themed events.

“They come up with program and prize ideas, and I work to transform their vision into reality,” said Matt Layne with the library’s adult department. “[When the teen board members were younger,] we would have huge, librarywide Harry Potter events with potions classes and Quidditch matches. So this group of teens really hearkens back to their early library experiences, thus we have the Horcrux Hunt.”

During the Horcrux Hunt, which is scheduled for July 8 from 1-4 p.m., the teens will work in teams and will have clues to lead them through Crestline Village to collect all of Voldemort’s seven horcruxes, which are made into “super cool collectible bookmarks,” Layne said.

He added that everyone who participates should receive a horcrux, and that the event will serve as a team-building activity and help create relationships between the kids.

On July 22 from 1-5 p.m., EOL will be hosting a Harry Potter anniversary celebration with a day filled with series-related activities. Layne said the day will include at least one of the movies, chocolate frog making, wand making and possibly a Quidditch match.

Students in seventh through 12th grade are welcome to join the Harry Potter events. For more information, call the Emmet O’Neal Library at 879-0459.