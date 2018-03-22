EOL hosting Money Smart Week

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Money Smart Week, scheduled for the week of April 23 at Emmet O’Neal Library, is aimed at helping people better manage their personal finances. All events are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. each night.

During the week of April 23, the Emmet O’Neal Library will be hosting Money Smart Week.

The week was formed in 2002 by the Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago, adult services librarian Katie Moellering said, and is aimed at helping people better manage their personal finances. According to their website, the Money Smart Advisory Council, a group of more than 40 Chicago-area organizations to promote financial literacy, created the week.

EOL will start the week off by showing the movie “The Big Short,” on April 23. The movie, released in 2015, stars Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt and Steve Carrell and tells the story of four “outsiders” whose investments lead them “into the dark underbelly of modern banking,” the movie’s Facebook page said.

The following day, guests will be brought in to talk about their experiences saving money by living in a “tiny home,” and on April 26, the library will be hosting a discussion about eldercare financial planning.

Anyone is able to stop by the library throughout the week to pick up handouts from agencies to help make better money decisions, and the library’s Investor’s Corner will be able to provide materials and books for additional information, too. Coffee and cookies will be available for snacks.

All events should begin at 6:30 p.m. on their scheduled day. For more information about the events, call 445-1121.

For more about Money Smart Week, visit moneysmartweek.org.