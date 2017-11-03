Fall Parade of Homes begins this weekend

× Expand Courtesy of Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders Parade of Homes 6042 English Village Lane is one of the homes on display in the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders' Fall Parade of Homes.

The Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders will kickoff its fourth annual Fall Parade of Homes this weekend.

The event will take place at multiple homes throughout Birmingham between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 and Nov 5, as well as Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

Modeled after the 61-year tradition of the Spring Parade of Homes, the fall parade is a city-wide open house that showcases not only the homes but neighborhoods and builders, as well.

Through the free event, potential homebuyers have an opportunity to explore homes in cities near Birmingham, as well as the communities they are a part of.

“[Homebuyers] get to see a community they might not have known existed,” Colt Byrom, vice president of Byrom Building Corp., said. “And, they get to physically walk in the houses. A lot of people search for houses online now, but they can walk inside and see the houses.”

This year’s parade will feature over 45 homes and 10 villages in Homewood, Hoover, Mountain Brook, Chelsea, Highland Lakes, Mt Laurel, Clay and Trussville, as well as Odenville, Helena, Maylene, Calera and Pelham. Each home will have a builder or representative on site to answer questions about the home and neighborhood.

Participating homes in Mountain Brook include:

6061 English Village Lane

6042 English Village Lane

6033 English Village Lane

“We are trying to showcase not only the home, but the community as well,” Byrom said. “This event gets potential buyers out to see that community they could be a part of.”

The GBAHB has also added a special event called Chefs On Parade. On Thursday, Nov.9, patrons can travel to three homes in the parade and dine on a chef’s specialty dish. Each chef will be from a restaurant in the community nearest to the home in the parade. The Chefs on Parade event is $25.

For more information, visit birminghamparadeofhomes.com online. See the list of participating homes at birminghamparadeofhomes.com/entries.