Families enjoy sunshine, games at summer reading kickoff

Runners take off at the Thomas Hughes Brinkley Memorial fun run on May 20, 2018. The fun run preceded the Emmet O'Neal Library's summer reading kickoff carnival. Runners take off at the Thomas Hughes Brinkley Memorial fun run on May 20, 2018. The fun run preceded the Emmet O'Neal Library's summer reading kickoff carnival and had both runners and riders — on scooters and bikes — participate. Two girls receive participation ribbons following the Thomas Hughes Brinkley Memorial fun run on May 20, 2018. The fun run preceded the Emmet O'Neal Library's summer reading kickoff carnival. Children wait in line to climb a rock wall set up outside of the Emmet O'Neal Library on May 20, 2018 during the summer reading kick-off event. This year's theme for summer reading is Libraries Rock. Children slide down an inflatable slide during the Emmet O'Neal Library's summer reading kickoff on May 20, 2018. The kickoff for this year's summer reading included a carnival with several games, as well as a 1-mile fun run. Kids sit ready to go for a "train ride" at the Emmet O'Neal Library summer reading kickoff celebration. Free train rides were one of several attractions at the event, which also included carnival games, a fun run and sign-up booths for summer reading. A boy falls into a dunk tank during the Emmet O'Neal Library's summer reading kickoff on May 20, 2018. The kickoff celebration included carnival games, a fun run and live music. A boy throws a softball at the target of a dunk tank during the Emmet O'Neal Library's summer reading kickoff on May 20, 2018. The kickoff celebration included carnival games, a fun run and live music. Kids play a crane game at the Emmet O'Neal Library summer reading kickoff on May 20, 2018. A family signs up for summer reading at Emmet O'Neal Library at a kick-off event on May 20, 2018. The kickoff event included carnival games, live music and a fun run. A family buys ice cream at the Emmet O'Neal Library's summer reading kickoff event on May 20, 2018. The event brought out several families for carnival games, a fun run and summer reading kickoff.

Emmet O'Neal Library celebrated the launch of summer reading season this Sunday with an afternoon full of activities.

The celebrations started with the Thomas Hughes Brinkley Memorial 1-mile fun run on May 20 and continued with carnival games, balloon art and other activities. Families and kids were also able to sign up for summer reading, which this year will be centered on the theme "Libraries Rock!"

The summer reading kick-off carnival also served as a fundraiser for the library's children's department. Summer reading will start on June 4.