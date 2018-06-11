Fandango Dance Club, 40 years and still going strong

× Expand Yorke Williams Caption: Carolyn Nowicki, Mary Ellen West, Brenda Ross, Elise Warren, Jowane Patton, Anne Cobb, Em Lee, Antoinette Flowers, Hallie Rawls, Kathryn Harwell and Ann Campbell.

Fandango Dance Club celebrated the end of their 40th Anniversary year with a spring meeting at Em Lee’s beautiful home on May 10. Presiding at her last meeting as Fandango President, Jowane Patton thanked Em, Anne Cobb, Carolyn Nowicki and Mary Ellen West for organizing and planning the end of year soirée. Unanimously elected to membership were Glory Beall, Courtney Brown, Ginger Cowley, Liz Hodges and Jeanine Powell. Incoming officers for next year are Hallie Rawls, president; Anne Cobb, vice president; Brenda Ross, secretary; Elise Warren, treasurer; Kathryn Harwell, membership; Carolyn Nowicki and Mary Ellen West, hospitality; Anne Hicks and Yorke Williams, publicity; Ann Campbell, communications; and Jowane Patton, parliamentarian.

Enjoying the fun gathering were Nancy Booth, Laura Bryan, Ann Campbell, Ann Luckie Cobb, Betsy Cooper, Alice Cox, Paula Cox, Martha Lee Culp, Sandy Eichelberger, Antoinette Flowers, Patty Hall, Kathryn Harwell, Sandra Holley, Linda Holman, Ann Johnson, Em Lee, Sue Ellen Lucas, Barrett MacKay, Judy Matthews, Emily Rose Morris, Vicki McGehee , Carolyn Nowicki, Jowane Patton, Kathy Pearce, Babs Quinn, Hallie Rawls, Carla Roberson, Brenda Ross, Lochrane Coleman Smith, Ann Beck Thomas, Mary Ruth Thomas, Barbara Thompson, Marsha Vickers, Elise Warren, Mary Ellen West, Ellen Williams, Yorke Williams and Laurie Yearout

-Submitted by Yorke Williams.