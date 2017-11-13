Fine Crafts Show brings Alabama artists to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens

1 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
2 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
3 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
4 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
5 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
6 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
7 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
8 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
9 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
10 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
11 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
12 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
13 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
14 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
15 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
16 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
17 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
18 of 18
Layton Dudley
Fine Crafts Show
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12, 2017 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
The 45th Annual Fine Crafts Show took place Nov. 11-12 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Over 50 Alabama artists had tables with art varying from pottery, jewelry, bags and leather goods.
The show went from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day and was held both indoor and outdoors. Attendees could purchase crafts from the vendors and purchase tickets for a raffle. The National Federated Garden Club of Alabama for the 4th District provided snacks and drinks with proceeds of sales benefitting their college horticultural scholarship program.