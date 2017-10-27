Fine Crafts Show celebrates 45 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Designer Craftsmen.

More than 50 of Alabama’s best artisans will participate in the annual Fine Crafts Show — now in its 45th year — at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Nov. 11-12.

Presented by Alabama Designer Craftsmen, the show includes arts such as basketry, metalwork, clay sculpture, pottery, fiber works, gourds, jewelry, glasswork, woodwork, printmaking and leatherwork.

There will be a children’s art area led by local artists.

The crafts show, which has been at the gardens almost every year, has a warm familiarity for attendees, according to Adam Snyder, a potter and ADC vice president.

“In talking to customers ... they feel like they’ve gotten to know the artists,” Snyder said. “It’s like visiting old friends and seeing work you appreciate.”

“I meet people who look forward to seeing what my new offerings are for Christmas, and whether they buy anything or not, it’s nice making that connection,” he said.

The event is more than a chance for artists to sell work — it’s a chance for them to show off the traditional and contemporary fine crafts they love in a festive atmosphere.

“I think most good artists would make work whether they sold it or not,” Snyder said. “They just have a need to do what they’re doing. They are connected to the material, and they want to do something challenging.”

The National Federated Garden Club of Alabama, Fourth District, will provide light food and drinks, and event proceeds from the refreshments benefit college horticultural scholarship program.

The show will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Adult admission is a suggested donation of $5, and children 12 are admitted free. The children’s craft area is free.

For information, go to alabamadesignercraftsmen.com.