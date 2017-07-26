Fire department makes birthday extra special

On the morning of April 14, Engine 2 pulled up to the home of Steele and Mary Jackson Darnall with sirens and lights going. 

They were getting a ride to Cherokee Bend School aboard Station 3’s new firetruck with Lt. Jon Entrekin, apparatus operator JJ Ivey, and firefighter/paramedics Jason Baswell and Heathe Watkins. 

Engine 2 cleared the way through carpool to deliver the Jacksons right to the front door and help celebrate their 10th birthday.  

Station 3 had donated a firetruck ride to the school as an auction item for the Benefit for the Bend. Thank you Station 3 for keeping us safe and supporting our school.  

– Submitted by Ensley Darnall.

