5-year-old Sam Hodnett receives his Magic Moment

It was a dream come true this Sunday at Overton Park in Mountain Brook.

Five-year-old Sam Hodnett, a kindergarten student at Crestline Elementary who is currently being treated by Children's of Alabama for glioblastoma, a brain cancer, was surprised by family, friends and members of Birmingham's Magic Moments with one of his wishes coming true: a trip to Disney World.

In just two weeks, Sam and his immediate family will be headed to Disney World in Florida to stay for a week at the Give Kids The World Village resort.

Give Kids The World Village is a nonprofit resort associated with Disney World that children with life-threatening illnesses and their families can stay at for week-long, free-of-cost vacations.

Sandy Naramore, executive director of Magic Moments, said that going to Disney World was one of Sam's wishes, and that his grandparents and other family members will pay their way to also stay at a house near Sam and his family for the week. They leave for their trip the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

"Since our organization began in 1984, we have given 4,700 Magic Moments," she said, adding that the majority of the requests are to go to Disney World.

Naramore said she and all of the Magic Moments staff and volunteers were beyond excited to present Sam with his wish. A dressed-up Mickey and Minnie were there to greet him, and although he was a little shy with all the people around watching the presentation, Sam smiled whenever he saw his friends and family.

Naramore said that they give an average of 95 Magic Moments a year.

"Anyone can refer a child to us," Naramore said. "Although the majority comes from doctors and social workers, if you know of a child in your community, contact us."

To refer a child, go to magicmoments.org.

Another way to help, Naramore said, would be to sign up for a marathon Magic Moments of Birmingham is having in conjunction with the Alabama Center of Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders on Sunday, April 15.

Along the marathon route, at every mile marker, there will be a child who received a Magic Moment. Naramore said that many of them, health bidding, will be there to support the runners, and Sam will be one of those children.

All the proceeds from this event will fund Magic Moments as well as research at the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.

To register or learn more, go to bhm262.com.