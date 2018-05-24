Flicks among the Flowers returns to gardens June 6, July 18

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Flicks among the Flowers is returning this summer on June 6 with the movie “Hitch” and on July 18 with the movie “Jaws.”

From the jaws of a great white to the shark tank of the dating realm, the Birmingham Botanical Gardens will transport visitors this summer with cinematic experiences in its annual Flicks among the Flowers event in both June and July.

The lineup will feature the romantic comedy “Hitch” on Wednesday, June 6, and the adventure film thriller “Jaws” on Wednesday, July 18.

Blake Ells, communication and marketing coordinator for the gardens, said, “The event invites people to the gardens for a film, and we hope that it introduces people to the gardens that otherwise don’t frequent our 67.5 acres.”

The screenings will begin as soon as the sun sets, which is typically around 8 p.m. and will end typically around 10 p.m. However, parking is limited, and the gardens recommend an early arrival.

Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. The screenings will take place in the Formal Garden in front of the conservatory. Guests are invited to bring low-profile lawn chairs, blankets and food, but food and beverages will also be available for purchase at The Gardens Cafe by Kathy G. Pets are not allowed unless they are service animals.

The expected crowd for the Flicks among the Flowers event is 300 to 400 people.

For more information visit bbgardens.org.