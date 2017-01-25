Flowers named trendsetter by national magazine

× Expand Flowers

Of the thousands of luxury travel advisers in the United States, Birmingham-based Beth Flowers, a Mountain Brook resident, was named an industry trendsetter by Luxury Travel Advisor magazine.

“At [a] time when people thought travel agents were a thing of the past, Beth embraced the challenges and changes in our industry and has soared to the top,” said Haisley Smith, Brownell Vice President of Marketing and Development.

After a career in marketing, Flowers joined Brownell Travel and has since become the Director of Leisure Sales. Because there is a surplus of information on the internet, Flowers uses firsthand experience to edit the world for travelers, Smith said.

“There is so much information at our fingertips, and people simply don’t have the time to sift through it all,” Smith said. “Beth first gets to know the client as a person and then suggests destinations, properties and activities based on their preferences and needs, unlike a search algorithm.”

– Submitted by Brownell Travel.