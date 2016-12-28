Freeman earns Eagle Scout

John Freeman earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Vulcan District Eagle Board on May 12. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 320 at Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, under the leadership of Frank Tynes. A Court of Honor ceremony was held on Nov. 20 to recognize John’s achievement.

For his Eagle Service Project, John demonstrated his leadership in leading the repair of cabins at Camp Tranquility, a camp that was originally constructed by the CCC during the 1930s at Oak Mountain State Park and is currently used for camping activities. John has served in numerous leadership positions at Troop 320 including librarian, historian, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and senior patrol leader. John earned 27 merit badges and had 64 camping nights, including a high adventure trip to Philmont Scout Ranch.

John is a senior at Mountain Brook High School, where he is a member of the National Honor Society, plays on the varsity soccer team, serves as an ambassador and is active in Youth in Government and Young Life as well as various other clubs. He is a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, where he serves as an acolyte.

John is the son of Carolyn and John Freeman. He is the grandson of Evelyn Freeman and Robert and Sharon Amos.

– Submitted by Carolyn Freeman.