Freeman earns professional service awards

Arthur M. Freeman III, M.D., of Mountain Brook has recently won four awards for his professional service in the field of medicine. The International Association of HealthCare Professionals recognized him as a Leading Physician of the World and top adult psychiatrist in Birmingham. The Who’s Who organization has named him top psychiatrist in the state and an outstanding physician in America.

These recognitions are based on his exceptional reputation for demonstrating dedication, leadership and professional excellence.

Dr. Freeman attended Harvard on a National Merit Scholarship and received his medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. While at Vanderbilt, he completed a fellowship in biochemistry at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and a fellowship in clinical hepatology at the University of London. He interned in internal medicine at the University of Florida and did his psychiatry residency training at Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was selected chief resident. He was also awarded a six-month fellowship to the Institute of Psychiatry, Kings College, London.

During his 50 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Freeman served as vice-chair of psychiatry at UAB, chair of psychiatry and later dean of the LSU School of Medicine-Shreveport. He was also chair of psychiatry at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis.

Throughout his career, he has lectured at many universities in the world, conducted more than 100 clinical trials for new psychiatric drugs and has written more than 90 articles for the psychiatric literature. He edited the book “Psychiatry for the Primary Care Physician.” To keep up with the latest developments in his field, Dr. Freeman maintains membership in the American College of Psychiatrists, the American Psychiatric Association and the Southern Psychiatric Association, for which he has served as president.

Currently, Dr. Freeman is in private practice in Birmingham, and he is a clinical professor of psychiatry at Tulane University in New Orleans.

– Submitted by Linda Poynter Freeman.