Friend of the furry

There’s no such thing as a typical day for Mountain Brook’s newly appointed animal control officer.

On a Wednesday afternoon, not more than 15 minutes after walking into his office at the Mountain Brook Police Station, Preston Sloan is called to a nearby arrest. After driving to the scene and collecting a canine caught in the fray of the incident, he heads to Liberty Animal Hospital on River Run Drive, where the dog will stay until its owner can collect him.

There, the dog joins rows of other animals Mountain Brook animal control has taken off the streets to safety. Most of the animals, Sloan said, are strays. He greets each one by name, as if seeing an old friend.

Sloan has only been the city’s animal control officer for a few months. However, he said he feels like he was meant to do the job.

“I definitely don’t like to sit still, so this job is perfect for me,” Sloan said.

Sloan, who is 22 years old, hasn’t had much formal training in the animal control department. What he does have, however, is a lifetime of experience surrounded by animals in his native home of Corner, where dogs and other animals are known to roam freely about the family property.

“We grew up doing rodeos and horse shows, working with animals — everything,” Sloan said. “We’ve always kept animals, and I’ve always loved them.”

Before officially accepting the role of animal control officer, Sloan filled in for the city’s former officer when she went on maternity leave.

Returning to the position full time, he said, was something he was more than happy to do.

“Every day there’s something new,” he said. “That’s what I like most about it.”

Most of Sloan’s day-to-day tasks include picking up stray cats and dogs, responding to pet-related emergencies and setting traps. Some of the more noteworthy rescues on the job, Sloan said, have involved pet pigs — one, specifically, named Wilbur.

“That was an interesting call,” he said with a laugh.

What most residents don’t know about animal control in Mountain Brook, Sloan said, is the high volume of deer that like to roam the city.

The number of calls that come in concerning a deer in a residential area, he said, would shock most people.

“We’ve also had raccoons show up in houses,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

Keeping Mountain Brook residents safe — both human and animal — Sloan said, is priority No. 1 for the city’s animal control officer.

Once stray animals are collected, Sloan said the city works to find a loving family for the animal. Most animals are adopted within a few months, he said, but for others, it can take much longer.

One of Sloan’s favorite furry residents of Liberty Animal Hospital is Flo, a white and brown pit bull mix. For almost a year, Sloan said Flo has been looking for a home. Since Flo — whose age is unknown, but Sloan guessed she’s about 3 or 4 years old — has been at the hospital for so long, she’s earned a special spot among staff members.

“She has the best demeanor. She’s so sweet,” Sloan said as he scooped up the canine for a hug. “Anyone would be happy to have her as a pet.”

In an effort to let residents know about the local dogs and cats that need homes, Sloan said the city frequently updates its Facebook page, Mountain Brook Animal Control. The page is updated almost daily with new animals — or, sometimes, residents will fill the feed with information about a lost furry friend.

The city’s strong community, Sloan said, is a great asset when it comes to locating lost pets.

Since becoming the city’s animal control officer, Sloan has also visited local schools, educating area children about animal safety.

As for his own furry friends, Sloan said he and his wife adore their Great Pyrenees, Amos, and their goldendoodle, Duke.

“It’s been great so far — I really couldn’t have asked for it to work out better,” Sloan said of his new job. “I’m excited to see what will happen next.”