Friends of Emmet O'Neal Library hosting annual book sale

On Feb. 23, the Friends of the Emmet O'Neal Library kicked off their annual book sale by opening its doors to those who were looking to maybe spend a little more quality time with their books and favorite authors.

The sale, which runs from Feb. 23 - 26, started with the Preview Party on the evening of Feb. 23, which brought in both Friends members and guests who had made a $25 donation to have access to the collection of rare and first edition books. Now continuing through the weekend, Friends volunteer Lynda Weaver said the basement of the EOL is filled with approximately 30,000 pieces of music, books, DVDs and audiobooks that the library is looking to re-home.

Hardbacks are $4 and paperbacks are $2, and children's books are half those prices, and book selections include large print, mystery, fiction, history, religion, art and coffee table books. Weaver said in the past, the Friends usually raise around $25,000 from the sale, all of which goes back to library programs. She added the sale will be opened to non-profit organizations and teachers after the last day as well.

The book sale will be continuing through the weekend, with hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 25 and hours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 26.