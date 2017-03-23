Friends of Jemison Park holding volunteer day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sim Johnson. The Friends of Jemison Park will be hosting another volunteer day for all ages on April 8, the last until cooler weather returns in the fall.

The Friends of Jemison Park are holding one last spring volunteer day on Saturday, April 8, for the park and are calling on the Mountain Brook community to pitch in.

Volunteers will be helping plant hundreds of trees and shrubs in parts of the park where invasive species, such as privet, elaeagnus and bamboo, were removed last winter.

“The native plants have been chosen for their beauty as well as the food and shelter they provide wildlife,” said Friends of Jemison Park president Sim Johnson. They will be a part of the trees that were planted along Mountain Brook Parkway in January and flowers and shrubs that were planted at the Watkins Road entrance to the park in February.

Johnson said the Friends of Jemison Park are looking for volunteers to not only help keep labor costs for the park down, but also to create an opportunity for community members to work directly with the park and add to its natural beauty.

“We want the community to deepen its connection to the park by providing neighbors a time to come together and get their hands dirty,” Johnson said. “We are so grateful to those who give money to the Friends to allow us to buy plants, and these volunteer plantings are another option for the public to support the park.”

This rain-or-shine event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Beechwood Road entrance, and volunteers are asked to park along Woodhill Road. While some tools may be provided, Johnson asked volunteers to bring their own gloves, shovels and hand trowels. Interested community members should email info@friendsofjemisonpark.org. To learn more, visit friendsofjemisonpark.org or follow

@simswjohnson on Instagram.