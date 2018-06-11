Garden Club reflects on past year

× Expand Michele Smith Caption: Garden Club officers Susan Nabors, Meredith McElroy, Michele Smith, Sandee Taylor, Helen Catherine Smith and Katrina Logan.

The 26-year-old Garden Club had a great year with interesting speakers at the monthly meetings, cooking and wine tasting classes, Christmas brunch, Halloween party and Spring Couples Party.

The Garden Club gave back to the community, with a year-end donation to the Friends of the Jemison Park which supports the preservation of the trail. Jemison Park has become a model for stream-side preservation and community green space.

Submitted by Michele Smith.