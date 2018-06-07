Gardens host first Flicks Among the Flowers of the summer

× 1 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosted their first Flicks among the Flowers movie night by screening "Hitch" on June 6. × 2 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosted their first Flicks among the Flowers movie night by screening "Hitch" on June 6. × 3 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosted their first Flicks among the Flowers movie night by screening "Hitch" on June 6. × 4 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosted their first Flicks among the Flowers movie night by screening "Hitch" on June 6. × 5 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosted their first Flicks among the Flowers movie night by screening "Hitch" on June 6. × 6 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosted their first Flicks among the Flowers movie night by screening "Hitch" on June 6. × 7 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosted their first Flicks among the Flowers movie night by screening "Hitch" on June 6. × 8 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosted their first Flicks among the Flowers movie night by screening "Hitch" on June 6. × 9 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosted their first Flicks among the Flowers movie night by screening "Hitch" on June 6. × 10 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosted their first Flicks among the Flowers movie night by screening "Hitch" on June 6. × 11 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosted their first Flicks among the Flowers movie night by screening "Hitch" on June 6. Prev Next

Community members had wonderful summer weather for the first Flicks Among the Flowers showing of the summer, during which guests were treated to a screening of the romantic comedy, "Hitch."

While at the gardens, friends and family relaxed on the lawn in front of the conservatory, played frisbee, ate snacks or purchased beverages. The movie showing began shortly after dusk. Heather Oliver, special events coordinator for the gardens, said between 300 and 400 people typically attend the events, although that can change greatly based on the weather forecast.

The next movie will be on July 18, during which the gardens will screen "Jaws." Admission is free, although a small donation to the gardens is recommended. For more information, visit bbgardens.org/flicks-among-the-flowers.php.