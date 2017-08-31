Friends of Jemison Park, Birmingham Historical Society hosting lecture on Warren Manning

× Expand By Keith McCoy

Together with the Birmingham Historical Society, the Friends of Jemison Park have partnered to host a lecture featuring Robin Karson, executive director of the Library of American Landscape History. Karson will be speaking about Warren Manning, the landscape architect hired by Robert Jemison Jr. to develop Mountain Brook Estates.

Recently, the library published the book, "Warren H. Manning: Landscape Architect and Environmental Planner," which will be available for purchase at the event.

"The BHS and FJP have a mutual admiration for Manning and welcomed the opportunity to celebrate this new publication form the Library of American Landscape History about his great work," said President of Friends of Jemison Park Sim Johnson. "Manning was a central figure in the early planning of Birmingham and it was Manning who identified the floodplain along Shades Creek to be set aside as a park space that would become Jemison Park."

The lecture will take place on Sept. 27 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens with a reception starting at 5:30 p.m. Johnson said guests will be able to meet other local historians and design enthusiasts as well as Karson before her lecture at 6 p.m. Refreshments and hors d'oeuvres will be served and admission is free to the public, although seating is limited.

For more information about Karson, visit lalh.org. For more about Friends of Jemison Park, visit friendsofjemisonpark.org.