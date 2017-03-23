Gardens schedules Spring Plant Sale

× Expand File photo. The Spring Plant Sale will be returning to the Macy’s parking lot behind Brookwood Village this April 7-9.

When the Birmingham Botanical Gardens started the spring plant sale, it was called the Gardens Fiesta. During its first year, the Friends of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens raised $6,500, and now, nearly 50 years later and under the name Spring Plant Sale, the event raises about $265,000 said Blake Ells, public relations coordinator for the gardens.

“Spring Plant Sale has grown to be one of Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ two largest annual fundraisers,” Ells said. The proceeds, which come from ticket and plant sales, go toward the educational programs the gardens provide for the public.

Many of the plants featured in the sale are raised at the gardens by volunteers who will be present to offer planting advice as well. Plants this year include herbs, perennials, roses, daylilies, trees, climbers, shrubs and bonsai.

“Anything you can imagine, it’ll be on sale at Spring Plant Sale,” Ells said.

This year, the sale is in the parking lot behind Macy’s at Brookwood Village with the following hours:

► April 6: 5-6:30 p.m., Preview party

► April 6: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Members-only sale

► April 7: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

► April 8: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

► April 9: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tickets to the Preview Party are $45 and can be purchased online or at the door, and Birmingham Botanical Gardens memberships can be purchased online before the event. The sale will be open to the general public free from April 7-9.

To learn more or to purchase memberships or preview tickets, go to bbgardens.org.