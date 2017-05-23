Glass recycling, mural in Crestline part of students’ Leadership plans

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Students, from left, Sarah Gladney, Gracie Carmichael, Emily Ferguson and Madison Gaston introduce their project for a Village Coupon Book, to be valid through the end of 2017. The coupon books will be free to those who have purchased $50 or more of Village Gold or can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce for $15.

In addition to working in their classrooms, Leadership Mountain Brook students work within their community, especially for their final projects. Last year resulted in the children’s book, “Buttons Explores the Brook,” and this year, members split off to help make Mountain Brook a better place for everyone who lives and visits there.

As one of the first projects, Leadership Mountain Brook members Kendall Alby, Will Bundy, Mary Louise Howland and Matthew Bullock worked alongside the Chamber of Commerce to create the kickoff event for the monthlong anniversary celebrations May 7. The event featured live music, cake, ice cream, Mayfield’s Maggie the Cow and a kids’ area for family friendly activities.

Classmates Lane Berry, Jonathan Jones, Fredda Cardwell and Lily Rucker have also worked with members of the Mountain Brook restaurant community to implement a glass-recycling program. After meeting with the Alabama Environment Council, they learned more about the process and sent out a survey to local restaurants.

According to the results, 97.1 percent of responses said if a service was available, they would consider participating, and 94 percent thought the service would benefit the Mountain Brook environment.

Rucker said the service would cost businesses $125 per month, and the fee would provide restaurants with two 55-gallon drums and weekly pickup.

Other Leadership Mountain Brook members are looking at beautifying Crestline through a mural on the blank wall between the Crestline Pharmacy and City Hall.

As of mid-April, Jennings Briley, Isabella DeGaris, Rose Levine and Virginia Winn had met with Village Design Review and made connections with local artists to help create a design that is simple, distinct and community-oriented.

To paint the mural, they would have to coordinate with the city on a budget, with the police department to block off Hoyt Lane and with Village Design Review to find a local artist to paint the mural.

Although the mural will be representative of Mountain Brook, the students said they may look for a more artistic approach.

Students Gracie Carmichael, Emily Ferguson, Madison Gaston and Sarah Gladney are creating a coupon book that includes all of the Village Gold stores as a way to encourage shopping within the community.

After providing information to almost every Mountain Brook store, the students have worked with shop owners to create reasonable discounts for the book, which will have perforated pages for easy removal.

They are planning for the book to be in color and about 25 pages, and the coupons will be valid through the end of 2017. The students also have designed the cover of the coupon book to reflect the Mountain Brook community in lieu of using a standard template.

The coupon books will be free to those who have purchased $50 or more of Village Gold or can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce for $15. Of the books sold, $2 will go toward manufacturing costs, $4 will go to the chamber and the remaining funds will go to Leadership Mountain Brook for future projects.

Finally, Mary Frances Bloodworth, Caroline Goings, Sarah Hydinger and Noelle Thrasher are looking to the future to plan the fall 2017 Little Leader Day for younger Mountain Brook students.

The Little Leader Day will introduce young Spartans to the city’s leaders and the inner workings of the city while putting participants in a fun and entertaining atmosphere.

For more information about the projects, or to purchase a coupon book, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 871-3779.