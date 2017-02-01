Glenwood hosting 13th annual 'A Night Under the Big Top' event

Glenwood's "A Night Under the Big Top" event is returning for its 13th year. The event serves as a fundraiser for Glenwood's programs and services for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and will be held on Feb. 17 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The fundraiser, hosted by the junior board of Glenwood, will be held at The Club in Homewood and feature live music, a silent disco, food and drinks, casino games and a silent auction. There will also be a new menu from this year's program. Tickets are $75 per person, $140 per couple or $250 for two VIP tickets.

In 2016, the event raised more than $226,000 and more than 850 people attended.

For more information, go to the event's Facebook page or Glenwood's website.

