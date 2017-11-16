Handful of local homes to participate in holiday tours

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christopher Paul Luker. The home of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Adams on Old Leeds Road is one of the many locations for a home tour this December.

Samford University’s Legacy League will host its holiday home tour this month with a set of five homes on display in Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills.

The home tour, presented by ARC Realty, raises funds to provide scholarships to Samford students in financial need. Participating homeowners open their doors to show off their homes, wrapped in Christmas decor, to the public.

The chosen homes range in styles and ages, from historic to newly-completed.

The tour is always capped off with a visit to the home of University President Andrew Westmoreland in Vestavia Hills, which includes a holiday market with local vendors and the chance to enjoy holiday music and refreshments.

This year, the tour will be Dec. 7, with homes open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

The 2017 participating homes are:

► Lisa and Randy Freeman, 11 Bonita Drive, Homewood

► Rhonda and Tom Powell, 4441 Caldwell Mill Road, Mountain Brook

► Cheryl and Terry Spitzer, 4429 Caldwell Mill Road, Mountain Brook

► Lisa and Harris Wilson, 4408 Old Brook Run, Mountain Brook

► Jeanna and Andy Westmoreland, 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills

Tickets are $25 per person until Dec. 5 or can be purchased for $30 at the door of any of the homes. Visit samford.edu/legacyleague for more information or to purchase tickets.

The weekend following the Legacy League home tours, the Independent Presbyterian Church also will host their annual home tour for the 68th year. Doors will be open for tour guests Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 1-5 p.m.

“Stunning, architecture, elegant decor and striking style will once again grace the tour,” the release said, adding that the event is expanding to include the historic church and five local homes, including three in Mountain Brook.

The 2017 participating homes for the IPC tour are:

► Independent Presbyterian Church, 3100 Highland Avenue

► Mr. and Mrs. Tom Adams, 4227 Old Leeds Road

► Dr. Tommy Bice and Mr. Ken Northrup, 2716 Hanover Circle #700

► Mr. Chris Carter and Mr. John Dorsett, 2716 Hanover Circle #201

► Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Hirsch, 3700 Mountain Park Drive

► Dr. and Mrs. Raleigh Kent, 2837 Southwood Road

Tickets for the IPC home tour, which go on sale Dec. 1, are $30 each and benefit three church missions: Children’s Fresh Air Farm, The Open Door and STAIR. One ticket grants access to all five homes as well as the church and can be purchased online at ipc-usa.org/serve/missions/holiday-house.html, at the church reception desk or at the homes during the tour.

For more information, contact the IPC at 933-1830.