Harvest of Hope set for Nov. 3

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama’s Women’s Service Board will host its annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser Friday, Nov. 3 at Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. The event includes live music, a silent auction featuring Cornerstone student artwork, a Cornerstone program and seated dinner. This year’s honoree is long-time Cornerstone board member and school supporter John Hornsby.

All proceeds will benefita more than 500 students at Cornerstone School. Cornerstone Schools of Alabama is a nonprofit Christian school that serves inner-city students in grades K4-12. Cornerstone goes beyond education to inspire and empower students to glorify God. For more than 30 years, Cornerstone has served the inner city of Birmingham by proving students and their families hope through an education opportunity that would not otherwise be available.

To become an event sponsor or for information about Cornerstone School, go to csalabama.org.

