High school seniors presented at Candlelight Ball

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kathy Skinner. From left: Lynn Creighton, Janie Creighton, Adelaide Vandevelde, Delia Vandevelde, Elisabeth Branch, Janie Branch, Kristin Ritter, Ellie Ritter, Louise Doss and Kathleen Doss.

The 2017 Candlelight Ball was Jan. 21 at Old Car Heaven. Those presented were senior high school girls from Mountain Brook.

Adelaide Vandevelde served as Candlelight Ball Chairman. Elisabeth Branch, Lynn Creighton and Kristin Ritter served as her co-chairmen.

A lighted and glimmering backdrop was the dramatic setting for the lead out of 155 seniors and their escorts. The talented committee chairs worked alongside the Old Car Heaven staff to create the perfect atmosphere for the ball. Zach Skipper served as emcee.

Following the presentation, members and guests mingled for pictures and enjoyed a buffet dinner by Happy Catering. Susan Davies, Tricia Pugh and Leigh Whatley designed the menu, and to the delight of the crowd, set up a dessert candy bar for the guests. Soon the dance floor filled, and the presentees, escorts and their guests danced the night away to the music of the Entice Band from Nashville.

The Candlelight Committee was made up of Kathleen Doss, secretary, and Jill Clark, treasurer. The entertaining band was secured by Leighanne Hass and Cal Sirkin, and Lee Dawkins and Cary Walheim were in charge of the boutonnieres for the escorts. Chaperones were organized by Lisa Cross and Gina Winn, and Jennifer Childs and Jane Huston Crommelin chaired the decorations committee. Kelli Rucker arranged seating for the presentation, and Liz Briggs was in charge of communicating with and supervising the escorts. Stephanie Byrne and Sumner Starling oversaw the addressing and mailing of invitations, and Pam Billingsly was in charge of photography. Kathy Skinner headed up publicity for the event, and the flawless presentation was chaired by Katrina Logan and Argie McDonald. Tricia Pugh served as security chairman, and Carol del a Torre, Carrie Law and Meg Sullivan organized transportation for the evening. Missy Jones and Gina Winn designed keepsake shirts for the Candlelight Members and their escorts to serve as a memento of the exciting evening.

Members debuted in Candlelight Ball 2015 and were presented alphabetically at the time. For presentation this year, the members were introduced in reverse order.

Those presented at the Candlelight Ball 2017: Mary Eleanor Wolter, Virginia Thomas Winn, Hannah Elaine Wilder, Ann McQueen Whatley, Gabrielle Nicole Weissman, Marion Hanlin Webb, Nicole Broach Waudby, Sutton Camille Ward, Ellen Marie Waller, Carolyn Dickinson Walheim, Mary Adelaide Vandevelde, Anna Craig Tucker, Barbara Grace Tortorici, Caroline Elizabeth Till, Laura Lee Thompson, Sarah Madison Thomas, Eve Lawler Taylor, Emma Bolling Hall Taylor, Eleanor Martelia Swagler, Celia Bright Sullivan, Stella Smith Styslinger, Jane Perry Starling, Julia Nicole Springer, Kathryn Andrea Sours, Mary Fletcher Snow, Lily Caroline Smith, Katherine Hollon Skinner, Alexandra Leigh Sirkin and Mary Patton Sims. Also presented were Caroline Carlisle Sims, Anne Lewis Simmons, Lealis Grace Schilleci, Helen Katherine Schanbacher, Rachel Victoria Rysedorph, Lillian Herndon Rucker, Grace Evelyn Robinson, Anne Helen Ritter, Hannah Elizabeth Reeder, Caroline Brown Raine, Alice Jordan Pulliam, Lindsay Elizabeth Pugh, Susan Alexandra Preston, Elizabeth Catherine Polk, Mary Walker Poe, Anne Marie Perri, Savannah Grace Page, Anne Kendall Outland, Anne Francis Norris, Eleanor Jane Noden, Dailey Anderson Nichols, Sally Jane Neal, Victoria Elizabeth Morris, Anna Grace Morgan, Caroline Jane Monson, Mary Robbins Miller, Sarah Scott McPherson, Maggie Elizabeth McPherson, Elizabeth Renneker McMillan and Elaine Wright McDonald.

Senior girls also presented: Marlowe Michael McCraney, Sarah Campbell McAtee, Hannah Ruth Lyman, Sarah Arrington Lucas, Julie Haddon Lowe, Grace Anne Logan, Memory Anne Littleton, Virginia Hamilton Limbaugh, Leigh Elizabeth Lewis, Rose Elizabeth Levine, Nancy Kathyrne Letzer, Virginia Merritt Leak, Nina Elizabeth Law, Lee Lorraine Knight, Mary Margaret Kirkland, Charlotte Roberts Kinney, Mary Jordan Kilgore, Sarah Taite Kelly, Caroline Elizabeth Keller, Mary Marcella Jones, Kaitlin Lane Jones, Margaret Jean Holloway, Brooke Campbell Holloway, Hadley Elizabeth Hitson, Kathryn Taylor Hinkle, Ann Chapman Haynes, Lucille Graves Harris, Elizabeth Barclay Hancock, Noelle Pratt Haas and Glenn Charlotte Haas. Also participating were Ansley Caldwell Gross, Elizabeth Inez Grigsby, Grace Caroline Gray, Elizabeth Berit Grantham, Ellen Louise Gorman, Kaitlin May Goodman, Elizabeth Rose Gillespy, Alden Jackson Gibbs, Emmaline Susanna Geurs, Frances Elizabeth Gaut, Madison Chaney Gaston, Emma Francis Garcia, Peggy Clare Friday, Katherine Elizabeth Foy, Virginia Foster Farrar, Charlotte McCammon Farrar, Grace Sinclair Evans, Hannah Marie Elliott, Marion Shook Dukes, Elise Louise Doss, Emily Ann Donahue, Mary Margaret del a Torre, Carlee Amanda Dawkins, Patricia Ann Davis, Hunter Caroline Davies, Caroline Beck Cross, Gunter Moren Crommelin, Jane Anne Creighton, Caroline Elizabeth Crafton and Lauren Frances Cotten.

Members also included Elizabeth Elouise Cotton, Sarah Margaret Corley, Sarah Brasfield Cooper, Lucile Fitzpatrick Collins, Parker Tuliare Cobbs, Caroline Heacock Clutton, Margaret Anne Clark, Sarah Elizabeth Chitty, Katherine Elizabeth Childs, Caroline Adele Center, Sarah Coleman Causey, Madeline Anne Campbell, Mary Margaret Bromberg Byrne, Kate McCarroll Bumgarner, Frances Murray Brown, Emma Camille Brown, Jennings Lee Briley, Caroline Davis Briggs, Anna Katherine Brian, Jane Elisabeth Branch, Mary Johnson Bradford, Anne Coleman Bradford, Isabel Browning Boyd, Emily Lynne Bolvig, Camille Elizabeth Bloomston, Mary Frances Bloodworth, Caroline Peyton Billingsley, Emily Page Berryhill, Marley McKay Barnett, Emily Catherine Barber, Ansley Oxford Balogh, Rebecca Carter Alexander, Laine Bridges Alby, Kendall Bernard Alby and Alyssa Kay Adcock.

– Submitted by Kathy Skinner.