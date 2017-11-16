Holiday Parade set for Dec. 3

× Expand Staff photo. Participants march down Cahaba Road during Mountain Brook’s Holiday Parade in 2014. This year’s celebration is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3.

It’s the peak of the holiday season, and Mountain Brook is celebrating with its annual Holiday Parade.

Scheduled for Dec. 3 at 3 p.m., Chamber of Commerce project manager Molly Wallace said much of the parade details will be the same or similar to last year’s, including the route. Participants will start at Office Park and continue along Cahaba Road, Culver Road and Petticoat Lane in Mountain Brook Village.

Typically more than 2,000 people venture out to watch the parade, which features floats of all shapes and sizes made by organizations, clubs, local families and more.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzan Doidge said they have a mix of businesses and community groups participating this year, including event sponsor Swoop, the Mountain Brook High School marching band, the Birmingham Belles and Maggie the Mayfield Cow. Steve Shea, who created the double-decker “Thriller” themed Halloween float, will be participating in the Holiday Parade again for the second season too, Doidge said.

“I just adore this free community event, a holiday tradition, and one that welcomes anyone regardless of age or background or interest,” said chamber project manager Molly Wallace. “While the arade does give many businesses the opportunity to market themselves in a unique way, the parade is also home to many participants who take part simply because they love it.”

Wallace stated too that unlike last year, there is no rain date for the parade.

In addition to special holiday character appearances, Jack Royer of CBS will be a special guest this year as the emcee, as will Santa Claus, who will be available for photos after the parade. Participating shops also will be giving out snacks before and during the parade.