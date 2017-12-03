Hundreds gather for Holiday Parade

Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon. Lexi Coon.

The weather outside wasn't frightful, but that didn't make Mountain Brook's annual Holiday Parade any less delightful for those who attended.

Hundreds of locals lined the streets of Mountain Brook Village on Dec. 3 for a chance to see Santa and were greeted with candy canes, lollipops and other candies that were thrown by floats. Visitors also enjoyed live music by ABOG, James Gillespie and Will Garrison.

Participants included the Cavalier Rescue of Alabama, the Mountain Brook High School marching band and the Dorians, the Mountain Brook Junior High dance team, Maggie the Mayfield Cow, local girl scouts and boy scouts and many local businesses. Mayor Stewart Welch was also in the parade, as were floats designed by Steve Shea, who championed the "Thriller" themed float for the Mystics of Mountain Brook.

Santa was available for photos after the parade, too.