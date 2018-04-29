Inaugural Pink Up the Pace 5K held in Crestline

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers The run starts The confetti start of the Dolly Dash × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Before the start Runners wait for the start of the Pink Up the Pace 5K at Crestline Elementary Field. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Sweet treat Pink cotton candy was one of the treats available to attendees of the Pink Up the Pace 5k and one-mile Dolly Dash at Crestline Elementary Field. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers They're off! The confetti start of the inaugural Pink Up the Pace 5K, held at Crestline Elementary School on Saturday, April 28, 2018. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Fun before the run These participants in the one-mile Dolly Dash enjoy some cotton candy before the race. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers The scooter squad Children on the scooters they were about to ride in the one-mile Dolly Dash. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Anxious to run Some of the younger participants in the one-mile Dolly Dash fun run, part of the Pink Up the Pace 5K, wait for the start of the race. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A cloud of pink Race volunteers sprayed finishers in the Dolly Dash and the Pink Up the Pace 5k with pink. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers 5K finish line Runners cross the finish line in the Pink Up the Pace 5K behind Crestline Elementary Field. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Post-race fellowship Runners from the Pink Up the Pace 5K enjoy conversation and a water break after the race. Prev Next

The first-ever Pink Up the Pace 5K — staged in order to support local breast cancer research — was held in Crestline on a warm, sunny afternoon on Saturday, April 28.

The race start and other activities were held at the athletic field at Crestline Elementary School.

The event also featured the one-mile Dolly Dash, which drew both adults and children, including some young kids on bicycles and scooters.

The Pink Up The Pace event was created by Amy Stevens, whose mother Dolly O'Neal founded the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama in 1996.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the BCRFA.

“The whole idea behind it is every dollar that’s raised goes back to UAB for research,” Amy Stevens told Village Living recently. The Dolly Dash is named after Stevens’ mother.

Many race participants and other attendees wore pink and there was even pink cotton candy being served. Runners in both races were also doused with pink powder at the finish line.

As of Friday before the race, about 70 people had signed up for the 5K, and more than 100 more the Dolly Dash, according to a BCRFA spokesperson on Saturday.

The after party on the field included games, food and beverages.