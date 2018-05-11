Invention Convention sees more than 130 participants

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kendra Bierbrauer. Two Judge’s Picks from the Invention Convention: Marnie McMillan and Jack Couch.

On March 16, Crestline held its annual Invention Convention. This year there were more than 90 inventions submitted with more than 130 students participating. This event was open to grades K-6. The students are challenged to solve a problem with the invention they submitted. This year the submissions solved a wide range of problems including: finding missing pets, student improvement, environmental issues such as preventing sun damage and even fighting cancer. There were nine judges with backgrounds in innovation, engineering, art, business and medicine.

During the convention, the students were able to describe their invention, explain how it worked and determine if it was successful. The judges were very impressed with the thought and care that the students put into their inventions. The judges picked their three favorites. Third grader Bo Cooper was chosen for his “Cancer Bot.” Marnie McMillan, a first grader, was selected for her “Puppy Pal.” Brother/sister team Eleanor and Jack Couch (fourth grade and kindergarten) were chosen for their “Black Out Comforter.”

All Judges Picks received a three-month subscription to KiwiCrate, and each participant received a candy bar with the Crestline Elementary logo and a certificate of participation. This year’s Invention Convention was the largest ever, and it was an amazing experience for both the students and the judges.

-Submitted by Caroline Springfield.