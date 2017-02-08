Junior League announces plans for centennial gift

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. On Feb. 8, the Junior League of Birmingham announced the plan for their centennial gift, which will donate over $1 million to One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. On Feb. 8, the Junior League of Birmingham announced the plan for their centennial gift, which will donate over $1 million to One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center. × 3 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Holly Lollar. Allison Dearing, executive director at One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center, Lauren Roberts, president of Junior League of Birmingham, Brandon Falls, former Jefferson County District Attorney and Leigh Haver immediate past president of Junior League of Birmingham stand in front of the portraits of the first 20 torch bearers for the Community of Lights campaign. Prev Next

While the Junior League of Birmingham is celebrating its 95th anniversary, on Feb. 8 the organization announced what will be its gift to the community in honor of its 100th anniversary.

"Last year, the strategic planning committee came to the executive board ... and the board voted on the centennial gift," said Lauren Roberts, president of the JLB. "I can tell you, it was unanimous. There was not a dry eye in the room when the vote occurred." After doing much research, board members voted to work with One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center and donate a total of at least $1.25 million toward the organization by 2022.

The money will go toward new facilities for One Place, which is an organization dedicated to providing coordinated services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, all under one roof. Currently, they work with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, YWCA Central Alabama, Crisis Center, Inc. - Rape Response Program and the Birmingham Police Department.

While the JLB has already helped One Place progress to operating five days a week, Roberts acknowledged that One Place has already out-grown its current building and these future donations will help it find a new, more permanent location with space to grow.

"The need is too great in this community, there are too many women and children who need their services, and so they [One Place] knew even as they were moving in [to their current building] that they need a forever home and a more permanent home."

To kick off the fundraising, centennial chair Lindsey Tanner explained that the JLB has organized 20 inaugural torchbearers who are tasked with raising at least $10,000 over the next year. The torchbearers, who include men, women, members and non-members, will pass on their roles to other advocates after they finish their year of fundraising until 100 torchbearers have been successful.

"We felt like this [the fundraiser] would really, truly move the needle for domestic violence and sexual assault services in our city," Roberts said. She added that the work of One Place coincides with the mission of JLB, which is to improve the lives of women and children.

Through the campaign, which the JLB is calling the Community of Lights, Tanner said they are hoping to engage the city as an entirety, not as specific neighborhoods.

"We have two goals, two big goals for this fundraiser," said Tanner. "Obviously we're going to raise a lot of money, but secondly, we really wanted to think differently. We wanted to expand our network outside of ourselves, we wanted to reach the whole community so that we were really able to move the needle as significant as domestic violence and sexual assault."

For the fundraiser, Tanner said that she's hoping for a lot of smaller donations from many people in lieu of a few larger donations, because in that way they can impact change.

To learn more about the individual torchbearers and the Community of Lights, or to donate to the cause, click here.