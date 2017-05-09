Junior League announces 2017 Community of Lights torchbearers

× Expand Courtesy of Holly Lollar. Allison Dearing, executive director at One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center, Lauren Roberts, president of Junior League of Birmingham, Brandon Falls, former Jefferson County District Attorney and Leigh Haver immediate past president of Junior League of Birmingham stand in front of the portraits of the first 20 torch bearers for the Community of Lights campaign.

In early February, the Junior League of Birmingham announced their plans to celebrate their 100th anniversary: to raise at least $1.25 million for One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center.

One Place is a new organization that provides coordinated services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault all under one roof, and although they are currently operating, the center has already outgrown its space. So through the JLB's campaign, called Community of Lights, they are hoping to provide the starting funds to acquire a new, permanent facility for One Place.

To help raise the funds, the JLB have called on a total of 100 community torchbearers over the next five years to raise $10,000 each. Mountain Brook residents Kim Rogers and Sam Heide are two of the 20 inaugural torchbearers.

“Communities with a center that follows the Family Justice Center model typically experience reduced homicides, increased victim safety, increased prosecution of offenders and increased community support for services to victims and their children," Rogers said in a press release. "One Place Metro will impact many lives for years to come.”

Heide said his children inspire him to help make a positive impact on the future of Birmingham. “One Place is certain to make an enormous impact on the lives of local families,” he said in a release.

Additional 2017 torchbearers are: Tracey Morant Adams, Jarralyne Agee, Bob Battle, Ragan Cain, Allison Black Cornelius, Leigh Davis, Brian Giattina, Corey Hartman, Tonya Jones, Bruce Lanier, David Loper, Bart McCorquodale, Anil Mujumdar, Kristin Ritter, Brett Shaffer, Joyce Vance, Dafina Ward, and Ford Wiles.

Currently, the JLB is within $25,000 of this year's $200,000 goal, the release said, and they will be hosting an inaugural celebration on May 11 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Vulcan Park. Tickets for the event are $100, and community members are encouraged to attend. To purchase a ticket, click here. To donate to the cause, click here.