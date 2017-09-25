Junior League of Birmingham hosting diaper drive in Mountain Brook

× Expand Courtesy of the Junior League of Birmingham.

Imagine not being able to work or attend school because you cannot send your child to daycare.

Why? Because you’re forced to choose between buying food or diapers.

This is a reality for a reported one in three mothers in the United States suffering from diaper need, and government assistance programs don’t cover the cost.

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) Diaper Bank is helping to fulfill the need by distributing 100,000 diapers each month to 230 organizations through the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

Sept. 25-Oct. 1 is the National Diaper Bank Network’s Awareness Week and those in Mountain Brook have the opportunity to help a mother in need by donating a new package of diapers to the JLB Diaper Bank.

Diapers will be accepted on Sept. 25 at the Western Supermarket in Mountain Brook (2717 Culver Road) from 2-7 p.m., as well as at Gus Mayer at The Summit from Sept. 25-Oct. 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

-Submitted by Sara Franklin/Junior League of Birmingham.