JWC of 100 presents check to Emmet O’Neal Library

At a meeting with the Emmet O’Neal Library Board President Max Pulliam on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Grace Kipp, President of the Junior Women’s Committee of 100, and Kitty Brown, JWC Vice President, presented to the Children’s Department a check for $51,000 on behalf of the JWC. The check was accepted by Gloria Repolesk, head of the Children’s Department.

Over the next year, this support will assist in maintaining subscriptions to online educational resources such as Tumblebooks, Capstone and PebbleGo. The money also makes possible the continued development of children’s audio/visual collections, as well as paying for the department’s new managed iPad stations and resources for storytimes and programs. In addition to their fundraising contribution, the members of the JWC spend hundreds of volunteer hours in the children’s department over the course of the year.

– Submitted by Emmet O’Neal Library.