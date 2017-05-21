Kids, parents gather for summer reading kickoff

× 1 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 12 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 13 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 14 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 15 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston × 16 of 16 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

Organizers had to make a tough call Friday when forecasts showed a 100 percent chance of rain for 3 p.m. on Sunday, the exact time the Summer Reading Kickoff was set to begin.

But even with a change of plans, community members young and old flocked to the Emmet O'Neal Library for the annual event.

Hosted by the library and the Junior Women's Committee of 100, the carnival is aimed at encouraging kids – and adults – to keep reading during the summer months.

The event also allows kids and parents to become more familiar with the library and the programs it offers.

"It just kind of gets the whole summer reading program kicked off for them," Grace Kipp, president of the committee. "We don't want [the kids] to forget about reading when the summer is out."

Kipp said that despite the change of plans and having to move part of the carnival inside, she thinks that the event was a success and that the community enjoyed the chance to have fun while learning about the library.

For more information about the summer reading program, visit the library's website.