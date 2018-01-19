Krewe Ball to present princesses Feb. 9

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hank Spencer. The 2017 Krewe Ball Court. This year’s ball will be at the Boutwell Auditorium starting with a cocktail party at 7:30 p.m. for Krewe members and wives, princesses and their parents, escorts and the Royal Court.

Celebrating 51 years this February, 35 young ladies will be taking part in the annual Beaux Arts Center Krewe Ball.

The event, which was started in 1966 as the Jewel Ball as a fundraiser for the Birmingham Museum of Art, later transitioned into Krewe Ball when members decided it needed a “formal support group.”

Now, it is a grand event showcasing a combination of inspiration from royal history, Westminster Abbey and Mardi Gras and has raised more than $1 million for art acquisition for the museum.

Each year, under much fanfare, a new Krewe Ball queen and ladies-in-waiting are announced after all princesses have been escorted by their fathers or sponsors and presented to society.

During the 2017 Krewe Ball, Mary Virginia Adams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Seth Adams, was crowned as queen. Her mother was previously queen as well, just 25 years prior.

The doors will close for the event at 9 p.m., when the presentation will begin. No entry will be permitted once the doors have closed.

For more information about the ball, visit beauxartskrewe.com.