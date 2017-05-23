Little Free Library comes to Mountain Brook Junior High

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hadley Bryant. Andrew Cotten, Isabel Elks, Kate Amberson, Chloe Kinderman, Elaine Russel, Mark Waller, Virginia Cobbs, Hays Edmunds and Hadley Bryant, seated.

If you happen to glance out of your car window on your way to work or school these days, it’s no surprise to see one of many strange new installments that have begun to appear all over Mountain Brook. They come in all shapes and sizes, and if you pass by the Mountain Brook Junior High tennis courts, you’ll see one that takes the shape of a bench made out of old lockers.

They’re called Little Free Libraries, and the latest addition to this growing trend was recently built, installed and stocked with books appealing to all ages by MBJH’s TEDx Club.

Little Free Library is a “take a book, give a book” free book exchange open to anyone who wishes to visit and indulge in the many different choices. Anyone may contribute or take books — the more the merrier!

The only thing visitors should keep in mind, however, is that Little Free Library can only operate under the honor system. When one person chooses to keep a book, for example, a book from their own personal collection might be donated in return.

If you should ever visit this quaint installment, be sure to sign into the Book Log kept beside the bench. Inside the handmade journal, you can write a clever note or review about a book you recently read from Little Free Library.

By collecting personal accounts, Little Free Library gains a feeling of community and common interest in the enjoyment and maintenance of books. There is an understanding that real people are sharing their favorite books with their community.

Visitors and book-lovers alike are welcome at all times of the day to this community stockpile of literature, for it belongs to Mountain Brook, and that means anyone and everyone who wishes to read at Little Free Library.

– Submitted by Hadley Bryant.