Little Leader Day returning Oct. 1

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amber Benson. City Manager Sam Gaston speaks to a group of children during a previous Little Leader Day.

After starting the initial planning last year, former Leadership Mountain Brook members handed the reigns over to new members Alexis Kennedy, Claire Smith and Virginia Williams to carry the event to Oct. 1.

Designed to introduce younger Mountain Brook community members to the inner workings of the city, the event is available for students in third through sixth grade said Leadership Mountain Brook advisor Amber Benson. Participating students will be greeted by Mayor Stewart Welch and meet with department heads within the city to learn about their roles. Later, they will be given tours of both the fire and police departments.

Previous Leadership Mountain Brook students spent time coordinating with department heads to create an enjoyable and entertaining experience for the kids participating, too. “It’s not going to be boring. It’s going to be fun and engaging,” said former Leadership Mountain Brook student Sarah Hydinger previously.

Due to time constraints, Benson said that there will not be a service component to the event this year and there will be a limit to how many can participate, possibly around 50 children. It will be open to all students within the specified age range in Mountain Brook, not only those who are in the Mountain Brook Schools system.

Registration for Little Leader Day closes on Sept. 22 and costs $30. Participating students will be given snacks, a t-shirt and the book, “Buttons Explores the Brook” and a certificate of completion. They will also be able to paint their hand prints on the Tot Lot fence. The event runs from 1-3 p.m., although check in is at 12:45 p.m. To learn more or to sign up, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.