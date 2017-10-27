LJCC hosts 41st annual Sam Lapidus Montclair Run on Thanksgiving Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Levite Jewish Community Center. The 41st annual Sam Lapidus Montclair Run is scheduled to take place Thanksgiving Day. Proceeds from the run go to the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's of Alabama and to the LJCC.]

The 41st annual Sam Lapidus Montclair Run will take place at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23.

The 10K and 5K start at 8:30 a.m., and a 1-mile fun run begins at 10 a.m., according to Stephanie Salvago, LJCC marketing director.

The race was named in 2009 after Lapidus, an LJCC member and fitness buff who died of cancer in 2008, just before his 15th birthday.

Proceeds from the run go to the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Alabama and to the LJCC.

The event has raised roughly $45,000 for Children’s since 2009, according to race director and LJCC staffer Dan Tourtellotte. Lapidus, who also attended N.E. Miles Jewish Day School at the LJCC, is remembered fondly, according to Tourtellotte.

“Sam embraced fitness while he was sick and rarely missed a day,” said Tourtellotte, who knew Lapidus. “He was an inspiration to everyone who used the J, as well as his classmates.”

Lapidus also faced his illness bravely and was an “ultimate role model,” according to Tourtellotte. “Everyone who worked out at the J knew Sam was sick, but he was determined to finish his workout no matter how bad he felt, even on days he had chemo,” he said.

The event typically draws about 1,200-1,500 people, Tourtellotte said.

Registration fees are $36 for the 10K or 5K and $18 for the fun run.

For more information, go to samlapidus.org.