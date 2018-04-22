LJCC hosts Jewish Food and Culture Fest, barbecue cook-off

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A big crowd Despite rainy weather, a big crowd turned out for the 2018 Jewish Food & Culture Fest and When Pigs Fly Kosher BBQ Cook-off at the LJCC. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Having a laugh Attendees and BBQ Cook-off competitors from the Back of the Bus BBQ team from Temple Beth-El Religious School enjoy conversation during the competition on April 22. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Baked goods, too Baked goods were on sale at the Jewish Food & Culture Fest at the LJCC on April 22. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers BBQ Cook-off One of the tents housing competitors at the 2018 When Pigs Fly Kosher BBQ Cook-off, which was held for the first time with the Jewish Food & Culture Fest. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Sampling the meats An attendee at When Pigs Fly samples meat cooked by the BBQ team from Alscan, a local security company. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A sense of humor Several of the teams in the When Pigs Fly Kosher BBQ Cook-off at the LJCC -- like Joseph's Pit Barbecue from Knesseth Israel Congregation -- used humor in their homemade signs. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers A yearly tradition Attendees enjoying their food at the Jewish Food & Culture Fest at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Sunday, April 22, 2018. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Serving it up Volunteers serving up traditional food favorites at the LJCC's 2018 Jewish Food & Culture Fest. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Picking up orders Attendees at the Jewish Food & Culture Fest pick up their food in the kitchen area after placing their orders at the LJCC front desk. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers More than just food The 2018 Jewish Food & Culture Fest also featured other vendors, including one offering jewelry. Prev Next

The Levite Jewish Community Center held its annual Jewish Food and Culture Fest on Sunday, April 22, and drew a large crowd for the event despite rain and gloomy skies.

The festival — presented by the Friedman Family Foundation — was combined for the first time with another annual food event, the When Pigs Fly Kosher BBQ Cook-Off.

The combined community festival helped celebrate the 70th anniversary of the birth of Israel, according to a LJCC news release. It was also hoped that the event would held foster an appreciation in the city for Jewish culture and traditions.

The dishes served as the food festival included traditional favorites such as brisket, whitefish, stuffed cabbage rolls and falafel, as well as pastrami and corned beef sandwiches. Sides and desserts included matzo ball soup, kugel, rugelach and challah bread.

Live entertainment included music from the band The Regulators, who played classic rock and R&B hits.

The barbecue cook-off was held under tents in the parking lot in front of the LJCC. There were about 10 teams competing in the cook-off, and judges were to make their picks for the best beans, chicken and brisket. Voting was also held among attendees at the events for the People’s Choice Award.

Proceeds from the event are to benefit the following nonprofits: Birmingham Jewish Federation, Levite Jewish Community Center, Temple Beth-El, Temple Emanu-El, Chabad of Alabama and Knesseth Israel.