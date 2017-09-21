LJCC pool going to the dogs

× Expand Courtesy of Forget Me Not Photography. The LJCC outdoor pool will be opened to local four-legged residents for the second Pooch Plunge event Oct. 8.

Summer is over, but that doesn’t mean your furry friends can’t get one more swim in before the temperatures drop. On Oct. 8 from 1-4 p.m., the Levite Jewish Community Center will be letting local dogs do just that by opening its outdoor pool for the second annual Pooch Plunge.

Last year, marketing director Stephanie Salvago said they worked with the Animal League of Alabama to host the event which attracted more than 100 dogs and many volunteers to make sure everything went smoothly.

“I can’t tell you how many times I was told that not only the pooches but the people had a blast,” Salvago said. “It started as just a fun idea that I never thought would actually happen to something that has blown me away.”

The Pooch Plunge is open to all dog breeds, provided that the dogs play well with others and are up to date on vaccinations. Tennis balls will also be provided for enjoyment. Admission is $15 per dog or $25 per pair and proceeds will go to the Animal League of Alabama.

“We have enjoyed the pool all summer long and it is now time to give it to the dogs,” Salvago said. She expects that the LJCC will continue this event in the future.

“We are a community center and this is for the community,” she said. “We strive to offer family programming that makes an impact and this is something that the community enjoys, so we will continue to do it as long as we can.”

For more information, call the LJCC at 879-0411.