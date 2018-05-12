Local artists, community gather for Art in the Village

× 1 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Artists Rick Plasters demonstrates how he creates his scratchboard pieces at Art in the Village. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 2 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. While paintings were common throughout Art in the Village, many artists presented other works, such as books. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 3 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Artist Beth Bradley speaks to a guest about her artwork at the annual Art in the Village event. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 4 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Jeff Hughes was one of the 53 participating artists in Art in the Village and displayed his work that included using small beads to add color and texture. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 5 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Artist Tricia Robinson speaks with a customer at the annual Art in the Village event. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 6 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. A detail shot of a painting by Tricia Robinson at Art in the Village. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 7 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 8 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The band ChokoAiken Combo performed live at the annual Art in the Village. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 9 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. A close-up shot of one of Jeff Hughes' pieces in Art in the Village. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 10 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Visitors Nancy Pierce and Kelly Hardin look at the artwork of Anita Bice at the annual Art in the Village event. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 11 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Ron Lewis was one of the many participants at this year's Art in the Village. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 12 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The band ChokoAiken Combo performed live at the annual Art in the Village. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 13 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 14 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Artists Rick Plasters demonstrates how he creates his scratchboard pieces at Art in the Village. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. × 15 of 15 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Darrin and Wheeler Durham look at paintings of Carol Carmichael at Art in the Village. The 2018 iteration of Art in the Village saw 53 participating artists and was held in Crestline on May 12. Prev Next

For the 37th iteration of Art in the Village, 53 local artists participated and showed their artwork to local community members.

The festival was held in the field next to Crestline Elementary School on May 12, about one month after the event has typically taken place in the past. Show chairman Janet Sanders previously stated that the date change was scheduled in part because of Alabama and Auburn football scrimmages, which drew foot traffic away from the festival.

While the majority of the artwork on display was paintings, each artists brought their own style to the show. Barnyard animals, ballerinas, landscapes, street scenes and colorful, abstract pieces were some of the many works that were available, and books, cards and other items were presented at different booths.

The Mountain Brook Art Association also awarded Best in Show to Sue Taylor White for the professional level; Rick Plasters for the semi-professional level; and Emmy Grier for the emerging artists/hobbiest level. Awards of distinction were given to Cathy Phares, Gyl Turner, Mary Mellon, Tricia Robinson, Melanie O'Keefe and Sam Ghiarella. The annual Nortons Florist Competition winner was Nicola Jeanette Cochran.