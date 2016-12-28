Local Boy Scout troop attends Blue Angels show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Charles Skinner. The Blue Angels.

Boy Scout Troop 63 of Mountain Brook made the trip to Pensacola, Florida, for a Veterans Day celebration at Naval Air Station Pensacola. The troop saw the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ homecoming show on Nov. 12, and troop member Charles Skinner captured a few photos of the event.

According to its web page, Troop 63 was formed in February of 1942 just two months after Pearl Harbor. Troop 63 has produced over 100 Eagle Scouts in those 74 years.

– Submitted by Charles Skinner.