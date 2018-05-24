Local churches hosting Vacation Bible School camps

× Expand Photo illustration by Lexi Coon. Various places of worship in Mountain Brook are holding Vacation Bible Schools this summer.

As school ends for the summer, many children spend some of their free time at Vacation Bible School at local churches. We at Village Living know there are many places of worship within Mountain Brook’s city limits and put together a guide to Vacation Bible Schools that might be of interest to you.

Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church

► When: May 29-June 1

Mountain Brook Presbyterian will be hosting their Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon from May 29-June 1. The school is designed for kids ages 4-10, and during the camp, attendees will “follow Moses, Joshua and Israelite tribes on their journey to God’s Promised Land,” according to its website.

For more information, visit mbpcusa.org, stop by the church office or email sgregson@mbpcusa.org.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

► When: June 4-7

Kids joining St. Luke’s for its summer Bible school will learn about ancient Jerusalem and study the Ten Commandments, The Great Commandments and The Golden Rule.

Kids ages 4 years old through sixth grade are welcome, and the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Visit saint-lukes.com/ministries/children/vbs to learn more.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal

► When: June 4-7

St. Stephen’s Episcopal will be hosting the “Rolling River Rampage” to discover life with God from 9 a.m. to noon from June 4-7. Through a “white water rafting adventure,” kids will learn “life with God is an adventure full of wonder and surprise and that we can trust God to be with us through anything,” according to the website.

Visit ssechurch.org/vbs for more information or to register.

Canterbury United Methodist Church

► When: June 4-8

For the younger vacation Bible schoolers from 3K to second grade, Canterbury UMC will also be hosting the “Rolling River Rampage.” Upper VBS, for those who have completed third through fifth grade, will learn more about how God inspired John Wesley to spread the work about Jesus.

All camp days are from 9 a.m. to noon. Go to canterburyumc.org/events to learn more.

St. Francis Xavier

► When: June 4-8

St. Francis Xavier will be hosting two VBS this year: “Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus” for rising 4K through second-graders, and “Totus Tuus” for rising third through fifth and sixth- through 12th-graders. “Shipwrecked” will run from 9 a.m. to noon; “Totus Tuus” for third- through fifth-graders will run Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to noon; and “Totus Tuus” for sixth- through 12th-graders will run Monday-Thursday, 7-9 p.m.

To learn more about the camp options, visit sfxbirmingham.com/vacation-bible-school.

Mountain Brook Community Church

► When: June 11-14

Similar to other VBS events, Mountain Brook Community Church will be presenting “Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus” for its camp. As of late April, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration was full, but spots were still available for first- through fourth-graders. The camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Visit mbcc.us/vbs to learn more.

St. Peter’s Anglican Church

► When: June 18-21

Kids are welcome to take part in St. Peter’s “Rolling River Rampage.” Attendees will learn “life with God is an adventure full of wonder and surprise and that we can trust God to be with us through anything,” according to the website. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Go to stpetersbhm.org/vbs2018 for more.

Mountain Brook Baptist Church

► When: July 9-13

Mountain Brook Baptist Church will be hosting its annual Vacation Bible School camp on July 9-13 from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp is created for ages 3K-first grade and is free for church members, although a $10 donation is appreciated for camp shirts.

For more information, visit mbbc.org/ministries/kids/preschool-childrens-ministry/vacation-bible-school.

Did we miss any Vacation Bible School dates in Mountain Brook? Let us know by emailing lcoon@starnespublishing.com.