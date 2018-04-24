Local clubs hosting flower show

× Expand Courtesy of Amy Ager. City Color will be held at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on May 2 from 2-4 p.m.

A Garden Club of America Flower Show, City Color, will be presented by The Little Garden Club and the Red Mountain Garden Club at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens May 1-2.

The purpose of a flower show is threefold: to set standards of artistic and horticultural excellence; to broaden knowledge of horticulture, floral design, conservation, photography and related disciplines; and to share the beauty of a show with fellow club members and with the public.

According to their websites, the Little Garden Club, formed in 1950, and the Red Mountain Garden Club, formed in 1927, are both members of the Garden Club of America. The Garden Club of America is a national leader in the field of horticulture, conservation and civic improvement, according to their website.

Classes for City Color will include floral design, horticulture, photography and botanical arts. The public is warmly invited to attend the show on May 2 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.

– Submitted by Amy Ager.