Local families raising funds for Oasis for Orphans

Photo courtesy of Kristy Parrott. Kristy Parrott and her family visited their sponsor child, Emmanuel, in Kenya in 2012. They are now one of many sponsor families in Mountain Brook.

Oasis for Orphans is an organization based in Kenya that focuses on physical, spiritual, educational and social development for orphans in the area, and four of the children in the organization have sponsor families in the Mountain Brook area.

As part of a fundraiser for Oasis for Orphans, local resident Kristy Parrott and her family, together with other families, will be taking part in the organization’s virtual 5K, The Race for the 110,000, on Saturday, Nov. 4. This will be the second year that Parrott and others have participated in the virtual race, which is “hosted” by Oasis for Orphans.

“Our boys realized what we did had an impact … and they are ready to take more ownership this year,” she said of her son’s involvement in the organization. Parrott said last year’s event grew to a larger size than expected and added they are looking forward to what the 2017 virtual 5K will bring.

Through the virtual 5K, participants can register and run, walk, swim, bike or do whatever activity they chose to complete a 5K on Nov. 4. After, they are encouraged to share their progress on social media to raise awareness for the 110,000 vulnerable orphans in Kenya that Oasis for Orphans has identified.

According to their website, more than 240 people across 23 states participated in inaugural virtual race last year. Parrott said they are hoping the funds they raise will have a lasting impact on the organization and that more families will become involved.

To learn more about the virtual 5K or Oasis for Orphans, visit oasisfororphans.org.