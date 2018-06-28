Local foundation hosts inaugural fishing event July 8-14

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dawn Hirn. The Ryan Shines Burn Foundation will be hosting its first fishing event, Catching Courage, this July.

This July, Mountain Brook-based nonprofit Ryan Shines Burn Foundation is hosting its inaugural Catching Courage fishing event in Islamorada, Florida.

Mountain Brook residents Dawn and Ron Hirn founded the nonprofit in 2004 after a fire from a car accident took the life of their 7-year-old son Ryan and left both them and their other son, Tyler, with burns on 27 percent of their bodies.

Through the foundation, the family supports children whose lives have been affected by burns.

Running from July 8-14, firefighters from Birmingham, Hoover and Pelham will join youth burn survivors for three days for chartered fishing, sightseeing, beach visits and shopping for Catching Courage.

This fishing event will serve as a “blueprint for future fresh and saltwater tournaments nationwide,” according to the event brochure, and other burn organizations are invited to attend to help plan and organize their own event.

Those interested in being a part of the Ryan Shines Burn Foundation or the Catching Courage event can do so through joining them in the Keys, donations, bidding on auction items on their website or purchasing raffle tickets.

Raffle tickets are $10 each or $90 for 10. Winners will choose between two days for guided fishing in south Louisiana, which includes two nights of lodging and meals; a weeklong Mexico Beach rental that sleeps 10 people and includes four waterpark tickets; and diamond-stud solitaire earrings.

For more information about the foundation or how to support Catching Courage, visit ryanshines.com. For more information about being a part of Catching Courage, email ryanshines1@gmail.com.