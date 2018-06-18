Local players travel to Denver for prestigious lacrosse tournament

× Expand Catherine McCarthy Rory McCarthy is pictured left and Anderson Moore is on the right

Anderson Moore of Briarwood Christian School and Rory McCarthy of Mountain Brook High School were the first players from the state of Alabama to participate in the Warrior World Championship Series of Youth Lacrosse, held July 2-4 in Denver, Colorado.

Now in its fourth year, a select group of U13 boys lacrosse teams who advanced through regional qualifying tournaments were invited to compete in three days of games against some of the best teams in the country.

Both Moore and McCarthy competed with their travel team, 3d Georgia. The championship game was played at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium and broadcast live on ESPN2.

Submitted by Catherine McCarthy