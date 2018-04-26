Local residents support JLB campaign to raise more than $1 million for One Place

× 1 of 8 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. On Feb. 8, 2017 the Junior League of Birmingham announced the plan for their centennial gift, which will donate over $1 million to One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center. × 2 of 8 Expand Courtesy of Sara Franklin. × 3 of 8 Expand Courtesy of Sara Franklin. × 4 of 8 Expand Courtesy of Sara Franklin. × 5 of 8 Expand Courtesy of Sara Franklin. × 6 of 8 Expand Courtesy of Sara Franklin. × 7 of 8 Expand Courtesy of Sara Franklin. × 8 of 8 Expand Courtesy of Sara Franklin. Prev Next

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) announced last year a plan to celebrate and commemorate the organization's 100th Anniversary. The JLB will provide One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center the lead gift to acquire and remodel a permanent space for operations.

As part of the fundraising efforts to provide this gift, the JLB has selected its second set of 20 "torchbearers." The torchbearers, with each gift raised, create a stronger, brighter light for the community in the fight against domestic violence and sexual assault as the organization works toward its goal of $1.25 million to be the lead gift for a permanent home for One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center, according to a press release.

The 2018 torchbearers from Mountain Brook include:

Susie Abbott

Jenny McCain

Robert Baugh

Kitty Brown

Amy Jackson

Mitch Cohen

Kathryn Corey

A celebration event is planned with the Torchbearers for May 10 at 6:00 p.m. at Vino in English Village.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2018 torchbearers today. We know they will be extremely effective in helping to raise funds for the League’s centennial gift,” said Katy Eldridge, JLB President. “When the Junior League of Birmingham partners with both donors and advocates, we have the power to affect true change in our great city.”

In 2017, the JLB put more than $2.5 million into the Birmingham community through the combination of direct financial gifts and volunteer service hours, according to the release. This year, the League is also providing financial resources and volunteers to more than 38 community projects.

The JLB aims to improve the lives of women and children through direct service League-run programs and by partnering with community agencies to power programs for those in need that in most instances would not otherwise operate. To ensure consistency and a concentrated level of service, JLB community projects focus on four areas: education, financial stability, health, and safety and crisis intervention.

The One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center is a new center providing coordinated services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through a team of agency professionals who work together under one roof. Currently service agencies include: The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, YWCA Central Alabama, Crisis Center, Inc. Rape Response Program, and the Birmingham Police Department. One Place offers forensic nursing for victims of sexual assault, civil and criminal legal counseling, emergency housing placement, job placement, public benefits assistance, and safety planning.

-Submitted by Sara Franklin.